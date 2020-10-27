SUNBURY — A Sunbury man who was allegedly stabbed by his live-in girlfriend in May testified on Tuesday that they are still in a relationship despite the attempted homicide charges.
In Northumberland County Court on Tuesday, victim Gordon Walker testified that Pansy Farber, 55, of Lombard Street, stabbed him six times in the torso and arms on May 3 but said they are still together while she resides in Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township in lieu of $500,000 cash bail. He said he would welcome her back into his home if Judge Hugh Jones released her from confinement.
"I feel what she did that night, that's not her," testified Walker, who said he and Farber have been dating for 16 out 18 years of knowing each other. "It was way out of character."
Walker testified that Farber on May 3 had not taken her medication for anxiety and depression and had been talking to herself about problems with work and an ex-boyfriend. He said he had checked on her multiple times during the day, but later that night at 9:30 p.m., he checked on her one last time before the alleged attack.
"She gave me a blank stare," Walker testified. "The look in her eye, it was like she didn't recognize me."
When Walker walked away into the kitchen, he testified that Farber ran at him and stabbed him in the back, puncturing his lung. He turned and she proceeded to stab him five more times in the shoulder, chest, side and forearms. He wrestled the knife away from her and threw it in a kitchen drawer, and then called 911, he testified.
The pain from the wounds was "excruciating" and he had trouble breathing, he said.
Farber said nothing during the attack, Walker testified.
"It scared the living hell out of me," Walker said.
Sunbury Police Sgt. Travis Bremigen testified that he found Farber sitting on the couch in the family room, drinking a beer and listening to music. He ordered her onto the floor at gunpoint and she was taken into custody without incident, Bremigen testified.
Farber was "very somber" and compliant, and she invoked her right to remain silent, the officer testified.
Bremigen said he found blood around the house, including pools of it in the kitchen and some smeared across the backdoor. It was also discovered that one of the dogs in the house had been stabbed as well.
Walker spent six days in critical condition at Geisinger in Danville before he was released.
Defense attorney Timothy Bowers, of Sunbury, was unable to convince Jones to dismiss all the charges or to reduce bail.
Farber is attempted criminal homicide, two felony counts of aggravated assault and three misdemeanor counts of possessing an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, and cruelty to animals.
Jones granted a defense motion to seek an expert to evaluate Farber's mental cognition.