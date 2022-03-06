SHAMOKIN DAM — Shamokin Dam Police Chief Timothy Bremigen is offering aid to any victim or witness to Friday evening's multi-vehicle accident on the Strip that critically injured two people.
A debriefing led by certified clinicians from ACCESS EAP, a nonprofit division of Gaudenzia, will meet with members of the public from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Shamokin Dam Borough Office.
"While we were on scene and the next day it came to our attention that some people were distraught," Bremigen said of the violent crash that involved a toddler in a vehicle that landed on the roof of a Shamokin Dam restaurant.
Just before 6 p.m. Friday, Theresa Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove, was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Routes 11-15 when she struck two vehicles before hitting a utility pole, crashing through a concrete barrier and striking a parked van at Golden Chopsticks restaurant, 3004 N. Susquehanna Trail.
The force of the impact with the van caused Risso's 2017 BMW to hurtle onto the roof of the restaurant.
Risso's 1 1/2-year-old daughter was in the car, strapped in a car seat. She was safely removed by an unidentified state police trooper who was at a nearby business when the crash happened.
The child was uninjured but was kept at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville for about a day before being released Saturday.
Risso and one of two occupants in the parked van, James Haught, 46, of Shamokin Dam, were both listed in critical condition at Geisinger Sunday.
Bremigen said their injuries are not life-threatening.
"With a crash scene such as this, we followed up with a few people who were affected," said Bremigen.
Snyder County recently obtained a $125,000 grant to provide mental health services to police and other first-responders and their families and Bremigen has decided to tap into it to aid first responders and the public impacted by Friday's crash.
"The community was exposed to that. It could trigger something for someone so we want to take care of the community," he said of the debriefing that will be provided with trained personnel.
Anyone who was involved or witnessed Friday's accident is invited to attend Tuesday's debriefing.