MILTON — More than 100 people braved threatening skies to attend a Juneteeth vigil held in Lincoln Park, Friday night.
The vigil was organized by the local collective known as If Not Us, Then Who?. In recent weeks, the group has held weekend rallies in Lewisburg, Mifflinburg and Milton.
K.J. Williams and Frank Manzano, two members of the collective, said the purpose of the vigil was to remember those "soldiers" who have been lost in the battle for equality through the years.
"This is a very personal mission for us," Manzano said before the ceremony began.
"A little bit of rain was not going to stop us," Williams added. The vigil was originally to take place across from the Moose Lodge on South Front Street. But predictions of rain made the organizers move to the Park Gazebo.
Juneteenth commemorates the day when enslaved Black people in Texas were told of the Emancipation Proclamation in 1865 — more than two and a half years after it became law on Jan. 1, 1863.
"I want to tell you that we are going to be right here, every Juneteenth," Williams told the crowd. "Right here. In this place."
Residents from all over the area came to listen and pay respect for the fallen, including George Floyd. The Minneapolis Black man's death sparked protests against racism and police brutality around the world, which have continued for nearly a month.
"I just had to be here," said Jefferson Ellroy, of Milton, who was at the vigil with his 6-year-old son, Martin.
They both held candles, the quiet piercing the night during the moment of silence.
"When we began to hold rallies a few weeks ago," Williams said, "I never would have imagined how many people would show up in support. We started small, and now we're seeing hundreds. And we are not going to stop.
"I can't forget the past, as ugly as it is," he continued. "It's a part of our history."
Nisan Trotter, of Lewisburg, talked to the crowd about persistence, and never giving up on the mission to gain equality.
Trotter also led the crowd in prayer.
The most poignant part of the vigil was the lighting of the candle and the moment of silence lasting eight minutes and 46 seconds — the same amount of time the initial criminal complaint alleged former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck. Prosecutors have said that the amount of time was seven minutes and 46 seconds, but the longer period has been used at protests and memorials around the world.
Nearby, Carolyn Waters, of Montandon, said "This is a beautiful, meaningful moment for me. I've been reading about Juneteenth. It's wonderful to see so many people here."