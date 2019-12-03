LEWISBURG – Maddie Switala doesn't remember much about the day a gunman killed 20 young children and six adults at a Connecticut elementary school.
She was 10 years old at the time. Since then, the Selinsgrove Area High School student has thought about those young children a lot, she told about 50 people present at the Vigil for Victims of Gun Violence, Tuesday night at United in Christ Lutheran Church in Kelly Township.
"I can't help thinking about the fear and confusion they felt," Switala said.
She and two other students who were in elementary school on Dec. 14, 2012, spoke at the vigil.
Members of the Central Susquehanna Valley Chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, part of Everytown for Gun Safety, held the vigil for the community to honor the seven-year mark of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. The event was one of more than 400 in all 50 states across the country commemorating the tragic event and asking lawmakers to do more to end gun violence, organizers said.
Adam Lanza, 20, shot and killed 26 people, including the 20 children 6 and 7 years old and six school staff members.
The vigil included short speeches, prayers, music and a poem. The group also collected backpacks to donate to local school children in honor of the Sandy Hook victims, said Shari Jacobson, former leader of the local Moms Demand Action chapter.
Switala, in her remarks, said that in 2018, more Americans were killed by gun violence than by car crashes, a first.
McKenna Mowery had just turned 9 the day of the shooting. She said her parents talked to her about the shooting after she got home from school at Kelly Elementary School near Lewisburg. She felt sad that those young children will never be able to celebrate birthdays, go to school parties or learn to drive.
Jazmin Garza, who moved to Lewisburg from Portland, Texas, in the spring of her freshman year in March of 2018, recalled a lockdown in her Texas school when a woman walking past a classroom thought she heard gunshots. It was actually balloons popping.
"When I walk into school, how do I know I'm safe?" Garza said.
The Rev. Ann Keeler Evans of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley, the Rev. Jillian Hankamer, of First Baptist Church of Lewisburg, and Pastor Tim Hogan, of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, West Milton, led the people in prayers. Chet'la Sebree, director of Bucknell University's Stadler Center of Poetry and Literary Arts, read the poem, "Heal the Cracks in the Bell of the World," by Martin Espada, as the church bell tolled.
Becky Perez, a member of the Moms Demand Action chapter, then read the names and ages of the children and the names and positions of the adult educators, including the school's principal, who died at Sandy Hook. As she read the names, the church's bell tolled.
Jacobson, filling in for current group leader Lauren Peck, who was ill, said, "There is no corner of American life that is not touched by gun violence. We are here to refuse to accept this as our reality."
She said afterward that 2,900 children die from gun violence each year. Of children 5 to 14, the rate is 21 times the rate of gun violence death in other rich nations.
"These events are important to keep the issue in the public eye," Jacobson added.
She said Pennsylvania last year passed a law to disarm domestic abusers of their guns. She added that two-thirds of gun deaths by firearms are suicides. A bill languishing in committee in the state legislature would allow family members of those who are despondent to temporarily separate them from their firearms.
"People who are despondent but having access to firearms is lethal," Jacobson said.