LEWISBURG — A Lights for Liberty vigil begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, 42 S. 3rd St.
The vigil is part of a nationwide movement organized on social media under #Lights4Liberty in support of individuals held in migrant detention centers along the U.S.-Mexico border.
The local vigil is sponsored by the church and the Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society. It features guest speakers, protest music and a march through the borough. Attendees are encouraged to bring signs and posters.
Guest speakers include Pastor J.T. Young, Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay, Patricia Arduini, Kurt Nelson, Pastor Ann Keeler Evans and Cate and Shari Jacobson.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO