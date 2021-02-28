By Rick Dandes
SUNBURY —Mel and Bill Purdy had just finished an hour of vinyasa yoga on Sunday in the upstairs room at Iron Vines Winery, and they were both feeling pretty good.
As taught by Tamara Collare, of Mifflinburg, vinyasa is a style of yoga characterized by stringing postures together so that you move from one to another, seamlessly, using breath.
“It basically means to move in a certain way,” she explained. “It links all the movements to the breath.”
Collare has been teaching yoga for about a year, and on Sunday, in a calm and soothing vocal delivery, she deftly ran through several poses while keeping an eye on the participants at Sunday’s session.
Collare has been teaching yoga classes at the Iron Vines Winery since September.
“I keep a close eye on everyone in the class,” she said after the session. “Especially in the beginning the poses can be difficult. There are ways that beginners can ease into it. I try to sense how the people in the class are feeling. Sometimes we move faster, and the session is sweat-ier. Other times I slow it down.””
To an outsider, it looks strenuous and difficult, but after the session, Mel Purdy, who has been practicing yoga since 2003, said she felt relaxed and energized. It’s a good thing for my body.”
Her husband, Bill, said: “It feels good when you’re done with it. You stretch out those parts of the body where you might have been sore. Makes you feel better and heal a little bit.”
Collare graduated from Studio B Yoga Center in Danville last March.
“But I’ve personally practiced over 20 years,” she said, “and decided to teach it. I love it.”
There are classes at the Iron Vines Winery Sundays, Wednesdays, and now another day, Mondays.
“I like to bring yoga to people,” Collare said. “A lot of people are intimidated to go into a studio. I don’t have a studio of my own, so I meet them where they are. For whatever reason I’ve run into quite a few people who have decided to try yoga and are not intimated by having sessions at Iron Vines. This is not a traditional yoga space.
“But then as they begin to learn aspects of yoga, they just keep showing up,” she said.
For more information on yoga classes at Iron Vines, call the winery at 570-495-4766, or contact Collare directly at 910-545-6185. She also can be reached by email at: surrenderyoga2020@gmail.com.