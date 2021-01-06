HERNDON — The second annual Joy Martz "Tiara Trot for Joy" event continues to raise money for the Eos Therapeutic Riding Center, near Bloomsburg.
The event was created nearly two years ago after Joy Martz, 32, died unexpectedly in August 2019.
Martz was on the autism spectrum and was non-verbal her whole life but loved riding horses, her sister Jill Yisrael, 40, of Herndon said.
The Tiara Trot for Joy began as a 5K and All-Abilities Roll & Stroll event, Yisrael said.
"For the health and safety of our participants and supporters, the 2020 Tiara Trot for Joy was organized as a virtual event and social media campaign," she said. "Throughout the month of November, folks were asked to virtually run, roll, or stroll their tiara off with us while participating in our campaign to honor Joy Martz’s legacy by spreading joy, finding joy, and running, rolling, or strolling whatever amount brought them joy."
Joy’s parents Don and Cindy Martz said they presented a $6,000 donation to Eos Therapeutic Riding Center on behalf of the Joy Martz Memorial for the 2020 event.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA