LEWISBURG — The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area will host a virtual Candidates Night for Lewisburg and Mifflinburg Region 2 School Board races on April 25. The event is scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
This event will be open to the public. All that wish to attend must pre-register by going to the following site: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0uf-qtrjssE9Q7C0Xo4pOfuJcx56T8SBYd
The candidates will have the opportunity to answer questions submitted by the public prior to the meeting. Questions for the moderator may be sent to lwvlewisburgarea@gmail.com no later than Tuesday.