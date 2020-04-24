LEWISBURG — A virtual 5K has raised more than $1,000 so far to support meals provided by Lewisburg Area School District during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The school district provides meals to all school-aged children living in the district regardless of their financial lunch status.
Bucknell University Fraternity and Sorority Affairs teamed with the Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Council to host the Scattered Herd 5K. The event continues through Friday and the registration and donation form remains open. Search “Bucknell” at www.eventbrite.com.