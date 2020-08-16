SUNBURY — The Degenstein Community Library Roaming Readers met for the first time this past week since the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
Degenstein’s club met at Shikellamy State Park in order to be outside and have enough room to socially distance. Book club members across the Valley canceled meetings in the last five months or switched to virtual meetings.
“It feels wonderful to be back,” said organizer Carol Boyer, the adult services coordinator of the library. “I miss these people. It feels normal good to be normal. Having it outside keeps people safe.”
The Roaming Readers formed about a year ago, but had to stop meetings in March when the pandemic hit. The members were meeting at different restaurants each month and discussing the latest books they’ve been reading instead of a specific book.
“I enjoy the friends I’ve made here,” said Autumn Cotteral, of Sunbury. “We’re not all reading the same book and you can share with the group. You could leave with someone else’s book.”
Boyer said the goal of the book club is for anyone to join and not spend any money. They can bring a book off their own collection or one from the library’s book shelf.
Pamela Ross, the executive director of Snyder County Libraries, said the Selinsgrove Book Club will be conducted via Zoom and the Middleburg Book Club will try socially distancing in-person gatherings. This could change depending upon the virus, Ross said.
Jackie Dziadosz, the marketing coordinator for the Union County Library System, there are no book clubs meeting at this time but there are goals to introduce them again soon.
Herr Memorial Libary in Mifflinburg “is working on plans for a teen book club in the fall,” said Dziadosz. “West End Library in Laurelton is planning an online book club for the fall. The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg is still planning its fall programs and have not decided yet whether there will be a book club included.”
The biomedical science program at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School has a specific summer reading component the students must complete if they want to be a part of the elective class. The students have reading assignments during the summer, they must journal about them and they discuss it with instructor Amy Polites Feese when classes resume in the fall.
Feese said there are about 50 students involved in the class this year. Each grade level from ninth to 12th has a specific reading assignment. Freshmen read “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” and focus on biology and ethics, sophomores read “Surviving the Extremes” and focus on specialty medicine in extreme conditions like the rainforest, oceans, deserts and mountains, juniors have to read two books out of a lengthy book list and learn about genetics, cancers and infectious diseases and seniors read “Checklist Manifesto” and focus on efficiency and productivity in science.
“I’m a very avid reading and like to read in my free time,” said rising senior Meryl Czeponis, 17, of Mount Carmel. “Being able to read what pertains to the school work, which takes up a lot of my mind space, serves as a good refresher during the summer.”
Reading high level books allows them to get ready for college, it touches on ethics and it exposes students to a “plethora of topics” in each book, said Czeponis, who plans to major in biology after graduation.
Rising senior Ashley Albert, 17, of Coal Township, said the reading program helped expand her knowledge on medical information that she might not have been exposed to and only slightly touched on.
“Since it’s a higher level of reading, it helps prepare me for the future and next year as well,” said Albert. “The higher level of reading gets me to a higher level of thinking. It helps takes in what we’re learning and understand it at a deeper level.”
Rising sophomore Leonard Machesic, 15, of Paxinos, said the summer reading keeps him “fresh and informed” and teaches about different subjects like a starter pack before classes.
“I’ve really enjoyed it and learning about different topics,” he said.
Feese said the class has helped the students understand the current pandemic with some of the reading materials as well as special guest (and her own mother) Judy Polites, a retired registered nurse and CDC infectious disease specialist.