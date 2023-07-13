DANVILLE — Mahoning Township police are utilizing virtual reality (VR) for training. The department recently purchased the WRAP Reality software using grant funds, Chief Fred Dyroff said.
"I think this is a great tool for the township to have," Dyroff said. "We will welcome other local departments to schedule a time with us to come train with the technology."
Though law enforcement has used simulations for decades, VR technology creates a unique experience unlike those used in the past, according to Robert Bemis, director of training at WRAP Reality.
Two Mahoning Township officers, Officer Ryan Pander and Officer Garon Fenstermaker, were trained by Bemis to operate the software over the course of two days.
"It's really interesting when you are doing it because you know that it's virtual reality, but it's so immersive you forget what it is," Fenstermaker said. "You can really be in the moment."
The system creates a completely immersive environment through which officers can practice their skills, Dyroff said. "This technology helps with muscle memory, talking to people, deescalation and more," he said.
The system gives the operator the ability to control the situation the trainee is in, according to Bemis. "The officer sitting at the computer can change aspects and situations on the fly in order to achieve the goal of the training session," he said.
After a session, the technology will provide tools and data to evaluate an officer's performance.
In a demonstration, Danville Police Officer Routch walked a plank from a sky-scraper. "It was definitely weird," Routch said. "I was really careful not to step off and I didn't want to fall."
Fenstermaker, who assisted in the demonstration, said he could see Routch's heart rate had sped up.
Bemis explained many officers think of the technology as a game at first, but once they are in the simulation and go to step out on the plank, 85 percent of them are too afraid to do it.
Bemis also demonstrated a shooting range scenario in which Routch shot a pistol that was included with the system at a target at varying distances. After the simulation, the system offered data including shot history and muzzle trace that could be used to evaluate the officer's performance.
A traffic stop was also shown in which Routch was able to converse with a driver who had stepped out of their car. Pander, seated at the computer, controlled the driver's responses.
Virtual reality gives officers the chance to practice not only extreme situations, but also things they tend to do often, Bemis said. "We don't get involved in gun fights everyday," he said. "But we do get involved in things like this."
Fenstermaker recalled one of his favorite quotes that went hand-in-hand with the virtual reality training. "The body will never go where the mind hasn't been," he said.