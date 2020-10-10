Pennsylvania’s Department of Health reported another 1,380 COVID-19 cases on Friday, the third day in a row with more than 1,300 cases as the state neared 170,000 total since reporting first began in March. There are 49 new cases in the Valley, including 16 at long-term care facilities.
The increase comes as the National Guard has wrapped up its response to one Valley nursing home and nears the finish of another mission in Montour County.
Lt. Col. Keith Hickox, state public affairs officer, said the mission at Mountain View Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at Coal Township concluded on Thursday.
“The fact it wasn’t extended tells me the initial need we were sent there to fulfill is no longer present,” said Hickox. “That need usually hinges on personnel.”
The mission at Grandview Nursing Home in Danville is still on track to conclude Oct. 12, said Hickox.
State health officials announced nine new deaths — including one in Northumberland County — as the state total reached 8,308.
Pennsylvania has not had three days in a row with at least 1,300 cases since April 23-25. Since March, state health officials say 169,308 residents have tested positive, and 82 percent of those have already recovered. Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 135 cases on Friday. Over the past seven days — Oct. 2 through Oct. 8, health officials have conducted 211,544 tests with 7,805 positive cases.
In Friday’s release, the state announced 22 cases in Northumberland County, 11 in Snyder, nine in Union and seven in Montour. Since March, the Valley has had 2,487 cases, including 699 at long-term care facilities. There have been 1,249 cases in Northumberland County, 586 in Union, 419 in Snyder and 233 in Montour.
According to the latest updates from Mountain View and Grandview nursing centers, there are 172 active cases combined at nursing homes in Montour and Northumberland counties. There are 122 active cases — 85 residents and 37 employees — at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Montour County. There are also 50 active cases — 36 residents and 14 staffers — at Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation in Coal Township.
Friday’s data show eight new cases at Northumberland County long-term care facilities, five in Montour and three in Union.
There have been 8,308 deaths across the state, including 96 in the Valley: 74 in Northumberland County, 10 in Snyder, seven in Union and five in Montour.
Of the Valley’s cases, 699 are tied to 16 long-term care facilities.
Northumberland County has had 510 total cases in long-term care facilities since March (389 residents 121 staffers). There have been 69 total cases in Montour County — 53 residents and 16 staffers.
Since March, 79 residents and 15 staffers in one Snyder County facility have tested positive and 17 residents and nine staffers in six Union County locations have been infected.
The number of Pennsylvanians hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications jumped by 47 to 734 on Friday. There also are 92 residents on ventilators — an increase of 16 since Thursday, including five in the Valley. Locally, there are 49 residents hospitalized, four more than Thursday, including 31 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, 12 in Geisinger-Shamokin and six at Evangelical Community Hospital. Four patients at Geisinger in Danville and one at Evangelical are being treated on ventilators.
COVID-19 on campus
Bloomsburg University reported no new cases in its Friday update, the third time since Sept. 30 there have been no cases.
Following an outbreak just after students returned in August, the university has not had more than five cases since Sept. 21.
Two student positives are isolating on campus and two are off-campus. There have been 362 positive cases at the school, 360 of them among students.
Bucknell University has one active cases and has had 19 positives on campus. Twenty-eight students were in isolation in the past week, including 15 on Oct. 8, the last time the school updated its daily isolation metric.
Susquehanna University added one new case to its list and has had seven positive cases since students started returning in August. There are four active cases.
Three student residences — Smith Hall, 18th Street and Hassinger — were all released from testing protocols this week.