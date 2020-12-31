The year 2020 brought a seismic shift in how we live, from changes in work habits, to how we educate our children, how we treat each other, and how we help those in need.
Some of the changes will become permanent as we move forward past the pandemic.
The American philosopher Fred (Mister) Rogers once said, “Often when you think you’re at the end of something, you’re at the beginning of something else.”
But what is that “something else” going to be in the Valley, and America?
To look back at 2020, The Daily Item reached out to experts to tell us what we learned in 2020 and what it means for tomorrow when it comes to education, business, politics and giving.
Education
One of the most important things the pandemic has revealed is the importance of our public education system, said Mark DiRocco, former Superintendent at Lewisburg and now executive director, Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators.
“When the statewide closure of schools was instituted last March, it affected our entire nation,” DiRocco said. “Suddenly, everyone realized the important social structure that public education provides to make our democracy possible and our economic system work.”
Even the most ardent critics of public education soon understood the critical role our public schools hold in our communities, DiRocco said, including the importance of in-person instruction, food security for students in poverty, the need to monitor the well-being of students by caring school personnel, the custodial aspect of schools that enable a large portion of a community’s population to go to work, and the wide array of services that special needs students must have in order to succeed in their learning.
“Our schools are critical to the communities they serve,” he said.
DiRocco said he believes the pandemic highlighted the critical need for educational technology to be in the hands of students as a necessary component of their daily instruction along with the connectivity needed in every family’s home to ensure students can connect with their teachers and classmates in a virtual learning setting.
The pandemic, DiRocco said, “clearly has demonstrated that education works best when students experience in-person instruction, socialization with peers, interactions with teachers and caring adults, and the many curricular and extracurricular programs offered at school. Schools are essential to the development and wellbeing of our nation’s children. Assuring that all children have these experiences and opportunities is why public education is so important to our nation.”
Business and retail
Some businesses are beginning to realize many of their employees can work remotely and may not need as much physical space in the future for their staff to work effectively. However, some businesses and industries can only operate with their staff being at the worksite.
Brent Moritz, Penn State University associate professor of supply chain management, said “there are going to be changes in how we work and shop, remotely, working from home. Some of these things are going to be permanent.
“I think people are realizing that they can get a lot done via Zoom,” he said. “There will be some changes in business travel, and in the number of people who need to come into the office all the time. That will drive some shifts in both how people work and where they work.”
The demand for high-end real estate or corporate headquarters is going to look a little different, he said, “because people are perhaps going to be spending a little less time there, or what it is going to look like will be different.”
In retail, Moritz explained, “There has also been an acceleration in the shift to what is called online, or omni-channel retailing. Amazon gets the headlines for that, but if you look at what is going on with other retailers — Target, Walmart — we are seeing large increases. Whether they are shipping direct to the consumer or doing curbside pick up, or ship from store, that has changed ... in how people are likely to buy in the future.”
More and more people are getting used to grocery delivery, he said. “Things were moving in that direction anyway, but movement has been much quicker due to COVID 19.”
Restaurants
No segment of the economy was more severely impacted by COVID than the restaurant business.
“As we moved through the year, I think people came to appreciate the role of small businesses and restaurateurs, and the many contributions they make to the ecomonic and social health of our communities,” said Donna Quadri-Felitti, director of the School of Hospitality Management, Penn State University.
Restaurant and catering venues are part of the social fabric of celebrations of families and of communities, “whether it is a place where citizens come together for political and social events,” she said. “That is a lesson we’ve all learned. How important restaurants and small businesses are to the economic and social fabric of our communities, no matter what the size of the community is.”
One of the takeaways for restaurateurs in particular, Quadri-Felitti said, “is that more and more of their customers will order online. This is a norm that is going to stick. And providing ease of ordering, in multiple ways — whether online, through your phone, using an app — will be important to sustain as a business goes forward.”
Philanthropy
The events of the year revealed how strong the individualistic mentality is in our country, said Joanne Troutman, president & CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. “It can be very challenging to move an entire community toward the greater good when there are so many conflicting philosophies about our responsibility toward each other. And It’s truly revealed the work we have yet to do.”
She said 2020 has reinforced the power of one, what it means to be part of a community and something bigger than ourselves, for better or for worse.
“We are exhausted. We are disheartened,” Troutman said. “But even when visibility is low, there are many silver linings amidst the sadness.
“This year has shifted our perspective. It has demonstrated the magic that we are capable of, especially our tiny non-profits, schools and hospitals that had to stretch in ways we never have before. Egos were set aside. People came from all corners and said ‘what can I do?’ We have forged partnerships that never seemed possible or necessary before.”
She said equity for many has finally been placed where it should be, front and center.
“We are all grieving in our own way, but the blessing in grief is that it shines a light on what’s important and what should never be left undone or unsaid,” Troutman said.