HUMMELS WHARF — Visitors spent $400 million in the Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties in 2017, an increase of $95 million from 10 years earlier, Andrew Miller of the Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau told member business representatives during the bureau's annual meeting on Thursday night.
Miller said during his slide presentation during the Susquehanna Valley Country Club dinner that he'd like to make the Susquehanna River Valley a national destination for tourists.
Visitors bureau board President Amanda Woolsey also presented two awards later in the program.
Miller said the money tourists bring into the Valley not only helps businesses, it helps local taxpayers.
"(Money) visitors spend offsets federal, state and municipal taxes," Miller told the audience of about 80.
Miller also is promoting the Susquehanna River Valley brand, which encompasses the three counties. He noted the more the region identifies its name, the more it will resonate in the minds of potential visitors and, ultimately, residents.
"The Central Pennsylvania Susquehanna River Valley is the only place in the commonwealth where the two branches (of the river) meet."
Of the $400 million, the most was spent in Union County — $150 million. Visitors spent 138.1 million in Northumberland County and $111.6 million in Snyder County. Those represent increases of $35.2 million in Northumberland County, $32 million in Union County and $27.3 million in Snyder County over the 10-year period.
In the Valleys of the Susquehanna region, which includes Montour and Columbia counties in addition to the other three counties, travelers spent $665 million, a 6.1 percent increase from 2016 and a new record high.
Miller said that region continued to have the highest proportion of traveler dollars spent on food and beverages among the state's 11 tourism regions.
He showed, through his presentation, the print, social, video and digital video through which the bureau is marketing the Valley.
Woolsey presented the Herb Bendt Award, named after the Lewisburg Chamber of Commerce member who became the founder of tourism promotion in the Valley when he started the chamber's tourism committee in 1962. The award went to the Union County Veterans 4th of July Committee Inc. Kevin Bittenbender and attorney Graham Showalter accepted the award.
The 2019 Dan Baylor Tourism Award, named after one of the founders of tourism promotion in the Valley, went to Gilson Snow, of Winfield, one of the country's fastest growing snowboard and ski manufacturers, Woolsey read in her presentation. She noted the Annual Summer Snow Day held in July celebrates Gilson Snow, their products and their community.
Chief Operating Officer Austin Royer and Andrew Mikowski accepted the award.