SUNBURY — Anmarie Shehata recalls a moment last week when she delivered meals to an older resident and was faced with tears and worry.
Shehata, a fiscal officer in the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging who sometimes helps deliver free meals to county clients throughout Northumberland County, said her client was concerned about the COVID-19 crisis and what would happen during this time.
"This is a scary time for them," said Shehata, a 10-year employee in the county department. "Having a calm person coming to them on a regular basis to talk to them, and answer their questions and to give them someone to talk to, that's reassuring to them. They have limited access to food, others have family members who might be quarantined or might not be willing or available to go to the grocery store."
Shehata said she told the client that the department is always there to help even during this uncertain time.
"I said, this, too, will pass," she said.
Frey’s Commissary, of Montoursville, is contracted to provide in-home meals and congregate meals for Northumberland, Union/Snyder, and Columbia/Montour Aging Offices. During the first quarter of the state's fiscal year, Frey’s prepared approximately 8,400 congregate meals for the Senior Centers throughout the five-county area. Frey’s also prepared approximately 47,800 in-home meals throughout the five-county area, according to Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging Administrator Karen Leonovich.
Deb Fallat, the supervisor who coordinates the food program for Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging, said the county has 260 older residents who receive home-delivered meals from the meal provider.
With the temporary closure of the Senior Centers throughout the state, the number of congregate meals prepared has been drastically reduced in the AAAs. Frey’s Commissary has been providing temporary in-home meals to Senior Center participants who are nutritionally at-risk and in need of a daily meal. Once the Senior Centers reopen, Frey’s will resume the preparation of congregate meals for Center participants, said Leonovich.
Frey’s Commissary has always adhered to universal precaution recommendations when preparing and delivering congregate and in-home meals. The meals continue to be delivered as ordered by the AAAs, she said.
"When delivering the meals during the pandemic, extra precautions are being taken," said Leonovich. "Frey’s is practicing social distancing as much as possible while delivering the meals. The meal drivers will be contacting the older adults via telephone when they arrive at the homes. The drivers will be meeting the older adults at the door, or when necessary, entering the homes to ensure the older adults receive their meals."
The drivers will be maintaining a minimum distance of six feet from older adults. The drivers will also be utilizing gloves and masks when delivering the meals, she said.
"We are also shopping for people if we need to or providing prepared bags of food," said Fallat. "We provide our people with gloves and masks if they are going out to shop."
"A main concern for the AAAs and Frey’s Commissary is to ensure food security for all older adults during this difficult time. The partnership between the AAA’s and Frey’s has been very successful at this time," said Leonovich.