DANVILLE — Brian Hufnagle has been filling Geisinger Medical Center with live music as he serenades patients with his violin.
"I was hoping it would help others. Now with COVID, there's been a heaviness throughout the whole hospital," said Hufnagle, a 52-year-old facilities electrician at Geisinger who also volunteers at his workplace.
As one of about 40 hospital volunteers who perform tasks ranging from providing patient transportation to delivering mail, the Northumberland resident has been sharing his music since December when he began playing the piano in the hospital's atrium.
"Being able to provide music therapy is a huge benefit to patients and staff," said Arion Moser, manager of the volunteer program.
With the violin, which Hufnagle learned to play two years ago and "took to passionately," he was able to bring his music directly to patients in most need of comfort.
Twice a week for two hours, he performs for cancer patients and the terminally and mentally ill.
"I try to lighten the atmosphere," said Hufnagle, who has performed everything from "Amazing Grace" to "She'll Be Coming 'Round the Mountain."
He even learned how to play Leonard Cohen's soulful, "Hallelujah," at the request of a group of patients. As he began to perform "the patients started singing it."
Seeing patients' smiles has been rewarding for Hufnagle who said the experience of meeting people during their most difficult days has made him more empathetic and grateful for the gift of music.
Performing for others has also encouraged Hufnagle to improve his musicianship.
"I still take lessons and there's not a day that goes by that I don't play," he said, adding, "If I can whistle it, I can play it."
Hospital staff sometimes get a chance to hear him as he practices in the stairwell during lunch breaks, Moser said.
"It gives me a sense of value. More so now than ever," Hufnagle said.