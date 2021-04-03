LEWISBURG — Twelve volunteers cleaned up trash and debris around Lewisburg on Saturday.
The Lewisburg Community Cleanup hosted by Lewisburg Neighborhoods in collaboration with Lewisburg Downtown Partnership brought volunteers on Saturday afternoon to the corner of Kidsburg near St. Louis Street and the railroad tracks. They focused on Hufnagle Park, the local streams and waterways and the rail trail.
"We do this fairly regularly and have for years now," said Sam Pearson, director of the Lewisburg Neighborhoods. "There have been tons of people outside in the past year and they have left a lot of trash behind. This is a good thing to do this time of year. It's a time to get out and take care of it."
"It's important we come together as a community and keep our neighborhoods clean," said Ellen Ruby, director of Downtown Lewisburg Partnership. "It's important for the wildlife, it's important for economic vitality. How we take care and how much pride we have is a draw. We want people to come to see Lewisburg. We love it."
Julie Louisa Hagenbuch, Jeff Nicholson, and Julianna Brafa, of Lewisburg, said they found Styrofoam coolers, stuffing from pillows, masks, plastic, straws and insulation.
"It really is three great things all in one," said Brafa. "We're doing a good thing. We're with friends. And we're exercising."
Kathy Pino, of Lewisburg, said she has volunteered in previous clean up efforts.
"I like to help out my community," said Pino.
She said she collected at least eight pounds of garbage, including masks, plastic bottles and beverage cups, cans and bags.
As part of its COVID response plan, refreshments were not be provided, but gear like grabbers, buckets, bags, and gloves, and also instructions/direction to key areas of focus were provided.
The Buffalo Valley Rail Trail Cleanup will be start at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 10 with starting points at the 15th Street trailhead in Lewisburg and the Fifth Street trailhead in Mifflinburg. Rain date will be the following Saturday, April 17, same time and locations. This event is in collaboration with the Union County Trail Authority.
The Susquehanna River Cleanup will start at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, April 18 at the Sunbury boat launch (at the south end of Sunbury). Rain date the following Sunday, April 25, same time and location. This event is put on by regional partner the Susquehanna River Cleanup Project.