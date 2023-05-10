Volunteers in the Valley rallied to clean up their communities in celebration of Earth Week. Those participating in the third annual Susquehanna Greenway Cleanup Week, which took place the week of April 12, cleared a total of 29,000 pounds of litter across the region.
Volunteers in Danville, Lewisburg, Milton, Selinsgrove, Sunbury and Watsontown participated in the event, organized by the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership (SGP).
“The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership created the Susquehanna Greenway Cleanup Week as a means of gathering communities and volunteers together to positively give back to the Susquehanna River and Susquehanna Greenway,” SGP Executive Director Corey Ellison said in a press release. “In just two years, we have seen the number of cleanups triple and spread across the state. We are thrilled with the response of this year’s event and thank the partners, River Town Teams, and the many volunteers for their hard work.”
In Danville, 82 volunteers gathered 1,700 pounds of litter from local parks and trails, according to Bob Stoudt, Montour Area Recreation Commission director who coordinated the area’s cleanup.
Stoudt’s volunteers included an array of people, he said. “This is the fifth or sixth year that we’ve done a cleanup event. We have a good group of volunteers,” Stoudt said. “We get volunteers from Green Thumb Industries, Strong Industries, kids from the Danville Area School District and numerous other volunteers.”
The volunteers focused their efforts across eight locations: Hess Recreation Area, Hopewell Park/Danville Borough Farm Trail System, Riverside Borough River Access, Montgomery Park River Access, North Branch Canal Trail Trailhead/River Access, North Branch Canal Trail, Montour Preserve and Washingtonville Borough.
Though 1,700 pounds seems like a lot of trash, Stoudt said the group actually collected less this year than they had previously.
“The interesting thing is, this year we ended up with less trash than previous years,” he said. “Now, we can regularly keep up with trash and we are really pleased to be pulling less out each year because we cleaned so aggressively in previous years.”
Connie Scheunemann, who coaches the Central Susquehanna Hammers, led student volunteers in cleaning Hopewell Park in Danville. The Hammers are part of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Cycling League, and their home trails are Hopewell, according to Scheunemann.
“Our head coaches met and instilled in our team that trails are not something that you just ride on, but something that you take care of,” Scheunemann said. “We had the kids come out and help. We do this a number of times during the year.”
The cleanup is not only good for the environment, but also a good experience for volunteers, Scheunemann said.
“It gives them some perspective with races and events that you don’t just show up and miraculously have trails,” she said. “They get out there with their friends and they will be out in the rain or whatever, but it’s an enjoyable experience for them.”
Other communities in the Valley also took part in the cleanup. In Lewisburg, 21 volunteers cleared over 900 pounds of litter. Eight volunteers from the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership cleaned 204 pounds of trash from the Milton State Park.
Susquehanna University’s 12 volunteers were led by the SGP to collect 130 pounds of trash in Selinsgrove. Sunbury’s 175 volunteers cleared 8,500 pounds of litter and six volunteers from RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors picked up 130 pounds in Watsontown.
The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership and local volunteers look forward to continuing the event in years to come. “We want to continue to see a decrease in what we pick up,” Stoudt said. “Less is a good thing.”