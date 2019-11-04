Volunteers decorate Sunbury for the holidays

SUNBURY — The holiday season is coming to Sunbury this week.
Volunteers from the city and inmates from the state Department of Corrections started decorating for the holiday season on Monday. Volunteers will be out all this week on Front and Market streets as well as Cameron Park.
"I like to help people and give back," said Chelsea Morales, of Sunbury, as she wrapped garland around a light pole on Market Street.
Victoria Mathews, of Sunbury, and Mariah Morales, of Sunbury, volunteered because they said they love the town and the decorations.
"And I love Victoria and Kristine's hearts," said Mathews of Victoria and Kristine Rosancrans becoming the new chairs of the Sunbury Lightfest Committee. "When you see them pouring themselves into the community, you want to do it, too."
Victoria Rosancrans said the deer pen will be set up on Wednesday and the deer will be brought in on Nov. 21. The volunteers are putting up garland around light poles, and candy canes, candles and figurines around the city.
This is all leading up to the holiday parade at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29 where Santa Claus — played by Rosancrans for the second year in a row — will come to the city and be stationed at Santa's Workshop on Market Street around Cameron Park. Rosancrans said she is searching for a back-up Santa to help them.
Two new events this year are Sensory Santa from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7, for children with autism and intellectual disabilities at the Arc Susquehanna Valley, and Santa Paws from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Santa Workshop for pets. Rosancrans is also looking for volunteers in grades two through five to play elves and to take care of the deer.
"We're trying to bring volunteerism into the community," she said. "It helps with the magic and experiences of the season."
Santa will be available from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday after Nov. 29.