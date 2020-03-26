Seniors and disabled veterans living in Shamokin are getting some extra help getting groceries they need without having to leave their homes.
Members of the Shamokin Fire Department are volunteering their time to shop for staples such as eggs, milk, bread, toiletries and vegetables and then delivering them.
“The mayor and I had kicked the idea around since Monday,” said Scott Roughton, director of Public Safety and volunteer firefighter. “I put a call out to all the fire companies in the department on Wednesday. We had a gathering just to brief everybody on how we were going to do it, and we got quite a few volunteers.”
The volunteers dropped off three orders Thursday morning for some “very thankful” seniors living at Lincoln Towers in Shamokin according to Mary Mahoney, Lincoln Towers service coordinator.
“They’re thrilled,” said Mahoney. “I announced it on Wednesday and I already have people calling and coming down and placing their orders.”
Volunteer firefighter Nathan McDonald believes that “this shows we care about the community, not only on the fire side, but also on the public safety side. And hopefully, we can get a couple of people's attention, maybe they want to get active with the fire service.
Roughton echoed that sentiment. “It may also help younger people get involved that maybe want to do it but don’t know how to approach it and get involved in it.”
Mahoney smiled upon receiving the orders for the residents. “It’s such a great humanity story, people helping other people, that's what we should be doing. We’re grateful for the people helping the community.”
To get groceries delivered, residents in Shamokin can call City Hall at 570-644-0876 and select option 2. Residents will need to give their name, address and phone number. It is cash upon delivery only, and residents will receive the receipt.