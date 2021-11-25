SUNBURY — Everyone eats and they eat for free, according to Rhonda Fisher.
The 23rd annual free Thanksgiving dinner held Thursday was jammed packed with volunteers, food, and passersby getting one of the 1,000 meals prepared at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles kitchen and then distributed outside in Cameron Park along Market Street.
"God is good," Fisher said. "I am astounded by the number of volunteers that have come here today to help."
Motorists drove by the park and were greeted by Fisher and several other volunteers who handed out bags of food and desserts.
"This is wonderful," Jackson Reemdle, 48, of Watsontown said after receiving a dinner. "What a great gesture by our community."
Nearly 1,500 various food items were collected by Chief Shikellamy and Beck Elementary students and bagged to be given away making Fisher humbled, she said.
"This is all very amazing," she said. "We are so proud of our community."
Fisher instructed volunteers to also drive through Sunbury and deliver food to those working, including the police department.
"The free meal Rhonda (Fisher) puts together every year is what Thanksgiving is all about," Sunbury city administrator Derrick Backer said. "She has helped feed thousands in and around Sunbury and I personally would like to thank her and the volunteers for all they do for our residents. I have enjoyed participating in this year's event and I look forward to doing it again in the years to come."
Volunteers gathered at the park from all over the Valley, Fisher said.
"It's beautiful," she said. "It shows how much people care."
Pam Knepper, 57, of Turbotville, said driving through Sunbury and seeing the meals being given away warmed her heart.
"Although I didn't need a meal, I stopped to see so many people enjoying each other's company and just being so giving to each other," she said. "This is something coming out of a pandemic that warms my heart. I am so happy to see so many people come together and so many people just want to help others."