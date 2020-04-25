A light rain couldn’t stop more than a dozen volunteers from passing out food to a steady stream of traffic behind the Mifflinburg Hose Company on Friday morning.
Those stopping by to pick up food, like Alyssa Greeney, were thankful for the extra groceries. “It’s really nice. I think as a community we've pulled together pretty good and I think that everybody is trying to help each other. It’s really nice to see something like this happening.”
The event, which was organized by Mifflinburg School District teacher Danielle Dresser, came together because of a community-wide effort. “I partnered with the Mifflinburg backpack program that's run by Carol Grove, who hands out backpacks every Friday, so we kind of partnered together to do a one-time food pickup.”
Dressler also got help from Weis Markets and the Mifflinburg Hose Company.
Danielle Kitchens was picking up food for her family on Friday and was grateful for the help. “It’s exceptional. I do appreciate it and I love that the school district and everyone chips in and helps out.”
As volunteers were busy filling up trunks and seats with fresh fruit, chicken, eggs, bread and more, Dressler said, “It was a partnership for our whole school district to show our families that we are supporting them in this time.”
Carol Grove, who heads the Mifflinburg backpack program, was busy passing out her normal weekly food stores for students. “This community has risen to meet the needs of everyone who needs help. This is the best community and we are blessed to live here.”
The Mifflinburg Hose Company along with the Mennonite community will host a free pulled pork meal on Saturday for anyone who needs it. Those attending the meal are asked to drive down the alley behind the fire company and stay in their car so the meal can be delivered to you.