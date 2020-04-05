DANVILLE — More than 400 families received 40,000 pounds of Easter dinner food that was provided by the Danville-Riverside Food Bank on Saturday at the Shiloh United Church of Christ.
The event ran from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., and by 11 a.m., more than 75 vehicles lined Bloom Street waiting for their pickup. Meals were delivered to their vehicles at various stations.
"I am pleased with the turnout and we had a feeling it was going to be busier than normal," Danville-Riverside Food Bank President Joseph Neizer said. "We usually get about 200 or so families but this year, with all that is going on, we doubled that, and we will feed about 1,000 people."
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Neizer said it was decided that vehicles would pull up to various stations and receive their meals.
Each station provided a different food. Families were provided, fresh fruit, vegetables, various types of fish, meats, cheeses, eggs and milk.
"This is wonderful," 78-year old Lucy Koser, of Danville said. "I am here to get dinner for my grandchildren on Easter."
John Reigle, 54, of Danville, agreed. "It is just me, and with COVID-19 spreading all over and I am not making money at the moment, this is just such a blessing for me."
Shiloh United Church of Christ Pastor Mary Schmotzer said she was happy to be helping as a volunteer.
"The weather held out and we are so happy for such a great turnout," she said. "We knew it was going to be busy and we are so thankful for everyone here today helping out."
Neizer said the goal was to feed as many people as possible. "We want everyone to have a great Easter," he said. "We want no one to go hungry."