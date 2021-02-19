Volunteers with Mifflinburg Hose Company worked with private citizens to use snowmobiles Thursday night to rescue a woman and her toddler who were stranded in their Jeep on a snowy back-mountain road in Union County.
Fire Chief Steve Walter said the unidentified woman and her 2-year-old child weren’t injured or sickened. Their vehicle simply got stuck on White Deer Creek Road, Walter said, about 5 miles east of Cooper Mill Road — between Interstate 80 and Route 192 in West Buffalo Township.
“She said they were doing a 'Jeep thing’ from Interstate 80 to R.B. Winter State Park,” Walter said of the failed adventure ride. “She must have slid off the road. They groom those roads but snowmobiles pack it down. It’s tough going right now for a vehicle, even a 4-wheel-drive.”
“There was no frostbite or anything. They were good. They just needed to get home,” Walter said.
Rescue crews were dispatched about 8:30 p.m. Walter said the volunteers were able to secure snowmobiles and reach the woman and child.
Crews from White Deer Township and Watsontown along with Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) personnel helped rescue the woman’s father who also got stuck further east on White Deer Pike as he tried to reach his daughter, Walter said.
The woman and child were wrapped in blankets and driven on the snowmobiles to meet relatives at the Sand Bridge picnic area at the state park. Their vehicle was left behind to be recovered later.
DCNR issued a warning Thursday afternoon that freezing temperatures and snowstorms left many state forest roads impassable and cautioned motorists against riding on them.
“Current conditions are a snowmobiler’s delight but they can become a motorist’s nightmare when they are not prepared for ice or deep snow,” Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “In almost all of our 20 state forest districts we are seeing numerous reports of disabled and abandoned vehicles. Often, staff must mobilize to locate and retrieve occupants who wander away from inoperable cars and trucks.”
Dunn pointed to Forbes State Forest in southwestern Pennsylvania where more than two dozen vehicles recently were abandoned on several roads after bogging down in deep snow. Foresters report seeing more stranded vehicles this year than in winters spanning the past two decades, according to DCNR.