SHAMOKIN — Support for those seeking help for substance abuse grew over the past few years in Northumberland County, but Danielle Houtz recognized at least one thing was missing.
Houtz leads a group of volunteers working toward opening Oasis Community Recovery Club — a place free of drugs and alcohol where people in recovery can have fun and find acceptance in a supportive social network.
Members of the Recovery Club initiative — more than one dozen in all, some with family or friends in recovery, some in recovery themselves — met Sunday for their first community service project. They painted the concession stands at Claude Kehler Community Park, Third and Arch streets.
“A lot of folks say, ‘I wreaked havoc in my community and now I want to give back,’” Houtz said of the local recovery community. “We want to create awareness of who we are.”
Houtz said a safe, sober social club is a missing piece of a puzzle that’s been pieced together over the last few years, including the expansion of outpatient rehabilitation services and the creation of Gaudenzia’s inpatient rehabilitation clinic in Coal Township.
The 521 Club in Lancaster, a membership-based recovery club, inspired Houtz to push for Oasis. Her brother, Rich Lahr, struggled to maintain sobriety while receiving treatment at an inpatient clinic in Lancaster when he found 521 Club. Houtz said the experience eased Lahr’s anxiety about recovery and allowed him to establish safe relationships that have helped him maintain sobriety.
“We’re not asking them to quit doing drugs. They’re deciding to do that on their own,” Houtz said.
Daily get-togethers would mix with special events at Oasis: dances and bands, trivia nights, athletic outings and holiday dinners. Some events would be for members only. Others would include the public.
There would be space available for 12 Step programs to host meetings, but the focus of the club would be to allow a sense of normalcy and social connection for those working to avoid relapse.
“It gives you a place to go. There will be no temptation, only positivity,” Lahr, 38, said of recovery clubs before speaking about his sister’s efforts. “Her going the extra mile for me and others like me, I think it’s amazing.”
Lahr said he’s now in his 18th month of active recovery. He painted the rear of a concession stand alongside his stepfather and mother along with Jared Pollack, who is in active recovery since March.
Pollack, 26, said the social scene in the coal region of Northumberland County offers little outside nightclubs and bars. He said he struggled with a pill addiction for about five years, achieving sporadic periods of sobriety. A recovery club would be an asset for the area and its residents, he said.
“At the end of the day, you’re not alone. There are others struggling,” Pollack said.
Tiffany Kaseman, Northumberland County’s chief assessor, touched up the paint on a concession stand as she thought about all the good that could come with the opening of Oasis Community Recovery Club.
“I think we need this desperately,” Kaseman said. “If you’re coming into recovery, one of the toughest things you can go through is sitting alone by yourself.”
Oasis Community Recovery Club will host its inaugural fundraising event, Fun Run for Recovery. The run/walk begins at 1 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Fairview Gun Club, 2147 State St., Coal Township, near the Shamokin Area Elementary School.
Participants, sponsors and donors are sought for Fun Run for Recovery. For more information about the event or Oasis Community Recovery Club, search @oasisCRCshamokin on Facebook or email oasis.recovery.club@gmail.com.