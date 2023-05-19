DANVILLE — There are more than 500 in-patients of all ages currently at Geisinger Medical Center. Every one of them received a small, felt heart on Wednesday, as part of a 1,000 Hearts global kindness event.
Arian Moser, of Milton, Geisinger’s volunteer services program manager, started sewing small felt hearts a couple of years ago and putting them on Pinterest.
Moser stumbled upon 1,000 Hearts years ago while browsing Pinterest and thought that it was a “great way to spread a little love to my family and friends.
“When I was tasked with bringing in a new project for volunteers to participate at Geisinger, the 1,000 Heart project was the one I chose to bring,” Moser said.
She and volunteers had been sewing the hearts since last summer, but it was only a few weeks ago that they hit the 1,000 number.
Staff members helped volunteers sew the hearts.
“Now, they are handed out to individuals for a little extra boost,” she said. “A little extra kindness. It’s nice for the patients for someone to come in and check on them who is not necessarily a doctor. Seeing how their day is and giving them a small token to keep with them. That is positive.”
According to Moser, being kind to themselves and others help people and the world to heal.
“Kindness can change the world, and if you believe in the power of love, it will show,” Moser said.
Wednesday was the kickoff to the 1,000 Hearts program. Volunteers and 25-30 staff members gave hearts to every patient in the hospital. Staff members in security, nurse leadership, campus leadership and environmental service helped hand out the hearts.
In the children’s section of the hospital, Athena Santiago, 4, was celebrating a birthday, with her father, Josh, by her side as she played with a balloon.
“Sweetie, look who’s here” Josh said as he bent forward to touch his daughter.
Nursing leader Rebecca Boop bent over and handed Athena a little heart. “Look at what we have for you,” she said quietly. Athena took the heart, smiled at her father.
On another floor in a recovery room, Conrad Schlesinger, of Lock Haven, was sitting in a chair beside his bed. He said he was “feeling a little bit better today,” and hoped to get stronger so that he could go home.
Boop gave him a heart and explained the 1,000 Heart program.
Rocky Reed, of Hughesville, was in a chair when Boop arrived with his heart. Like Schlesinger, Reed accepted the heart with a smile. He also was looking forward to getting better and going home.
The 1,000 Heart program was started in 2016 by a woman who lives in Australia. She challenged herself to make 1,000 hearts as a random act of kindness. There are now individuals all over the world sewing and handing out hearts as a global kindness community.
Information about the project can be found at 1000hearts.com.au.