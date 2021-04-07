LEWISBURG — Greg Katherman, Union County’s director elections and voter registration, told the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday that mail-in ballots requested by county voters should be sent out between April 16-20.
Katherman said there’ve been nearly 1,600 requests so far for the municipal primary on May 18. The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is May 11. The ballots must be received by county election offices no later than 8 p.m. on election night. The deadline to register to vote ahead of the primary is May 3.
About 6,000 mail-in ballots were submitted in last fall’s presidential election, he said. As was the case last fall, the mail-in ballots can’t be sorted, or pre-canvassed, ahead of the opening of the polls on election day.
Poll workers will be required to wear masks and voters will be asked to do the same, Katherman said, adding that other pandemic safety measures like hand sanitizer and plexiglass shields will again be in place.
Katherman said the county has enough poll workers to carry out the election but more volunteers would be appreciated.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO