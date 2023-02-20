NORTHUMBERLAND — W&L Subaru announced that it will support Haven Ministry Center with a donation of socks, one of the most requested items by those experiencing homelessness.
As part of the national Subaru Loves to Help initiative from Subaru of America, more than 600 Subaru retailers, including W&L Subaru, have made donations to shelters across the country. Through this February’s Subaru Loves to Help campaign, the automaker and its retailers will have donated more than 500,000 pairs of new socks, 50,000 of which are youth socks, for families experiencing homelessness.
Along with the socks, W&L Subaru is also holding a food drive until Tuesday, Feb. 28, to collect non-perishable food items to donate to the shelter. Donors may bring food items to the dealership located at 535 Point Township Drive in Northumberland.
For each item donated, W&L will give the donor $20 toward their purchase of a new or pre-owned vehicle — to a maximum of $200. Donors who are not in the market for a vehicle will be entered into a drawing for a $200 gift certificate in the service center.
Millions of people are experiencing homelessness and food insecurity across the country, many of whom are children. W&L Subaru’s donations will provide those experiencing homelessness and food insecurity with a necessity they may not have and is W&L Subaru’s way of showing those in need that someone is thinking about them.
W&L Subaru’s sock and food donation is part of the Subaru Loves to Help pillar, the community-focused initiative of the Subaru Love Promise. To learn more about Subaru Loves to Help and the community work Subaru does, visit www.subaru.com/help.