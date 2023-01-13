SUNBURY — The Shikellamy Acorn Little League is returning this year thanks to the help of a Northumberland car dealership.
W&L Subaru donated $10,000 to the league in order to bring it back to life after a 2-year hiatus.
"We have been family owned and operated for more than 50 years and strive daily to provide extraordinary automotive service to our customers," W&L Subaru owner Andy Long said. "However, we also made a promise to be a working partner in our community. W&L has partnered with the Shikellamy Acorn Little League to help reopen the field and get the league back on its feet and begin to enjoy this sport again locally."
Long said he remembers the league as a child.
"Personally, all the great memories I had playing on this field through t-ball and Little League," he said. "The atmosphere was great and it was a huge part of my childhood. So it's our vision to allow these kids to experience these moments as well and we are excited to be part of this adventure."
League Treasurer Steve Renn said he was thankful to Long.
"After several years of uncertainty due to low turnout and deteriorating field conditions, the Shikellamy Acorn Little League is returning in 2023 through the help of W&L Subaru," he said. "The newly elected board members have secured a generous donation from Andy Long and W&L Subaru to upgrade the Acorn tee ball and major league fields."
Renn said the league can get a great start on getting the field ready for spring.
Travis Stevens, vice president of the league, said the league is getting a lot of support.
"It's amazing to see the turnout and support we've had for the league," he said. "As adults, many of us have played baseball in Northumberland and it's great to see it operational again so that our children can share those same experiences."
Renn said Long got the ball rolling.
"Andy Long and W&L Subaru are a staple in our community and have been amazing in support of not only Shikellamy Acorn Little League, but many of the youth programs in the area," he said. "The generosity and genuine concern for our kids is truly amazing."
Stevens said with the improved field conditions and commitment to providing competitive baseball again, the Shikellamy Acorn Little League is excited to see the players grow.
"Providing a fun experience for the kids to play baseball in Northumberland is possible through the donations and commitment from area businesses and community members," he said.
Renn said the Shikellamy Acorn Little League is accepting sign-ups online through the end of February.
Participants can also sign up in person and meet the board members Wednesdays in January at Pineknotter Brewing Company from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Jan. 28 at W&L Subaru from 10 a.m. until noon.
The league is offering banner sponsorships for the 2023 season in order to help pay for annual league costs and provide the best experience possible for the players, Renn said.
For more information on how you can help or donate, visit their Facebook page to contact a league representative.