HARRISBURG — It remains unclear whether state lawmakers can reach an agreement on increasing the minimum wage as next week's last session days of the 2019 legislative year approach.
Boosts in the paychecks of hundreds of thousands of workers hang in the balance.
Senate Bill 79, which passed by a vote of 42-7 in November, would boost the state’s minimum wage from $7.25 to $8 by July and to $9.50 by 2022.
Pennsylvania is one of 21 states whose minimum wage is set at the federal minimum. The other 29 states, including all of Pennsylvania's neighbors, have higher minimums, while half of the 50 states have authorized an automatic future wage increase of some sort.
House Republicans interviewed for this story weren’t sold on the idea.
State Rep. Kurt Masser, R-Northumberland County, said he’d like to explore whether the state can create some kind of starting wage for young people that provides a lower minimum wage.
State Rep. Garth Everett, R-Lycoming County said that he’s not convinced the increase in the minimum wage is needed.
“When I drive around, I keep seeing, ‘Help Wanted’ signs, and most places are hiring at wages that pay more than the proposed increase in the minimum wage,” he said. The push to increase the minimum wage “may be a solution in search of a problem,” Everett said.
Gov. Tom Wolf coaxed the Senate to act by agreeing to postpone a plan to increase the wage threshold used to determine when employees qualify for overtime. The threshold is already set to increase on Jan. 1 from $23,660 to $35,568 due to a rule approved by the U.S. Department of Labor in September. But the Wolf Administration has asserted that the new federal overtime rule doesn’t go far enough and proposed increasing the threshold to $45,500 by 2022.
The federal change will make 61,000 Pennsylvania workers newly-eligible for overtime, according to information provided by the governor’s office. Wolf’s proposal to increase the threshold to $45,500 would make another 82,000 workers eligible to get overtime, according to the governor’s office.
There are 197,800 workers in Pennsylvania who make less than $8 an hour and nearly 400,000 people make less than $9.50 an hour, according to information provided by the state Department of Labor and Industry.
When the Senate passed the minimum wage increase, the governor postponed the threatened change to the overtime rules, but he’s warned that it will be revived if the House doesn’t take up the measure.
The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry plans to re-submit its proposed overtime rule change to the state Independent Regulatory Review Committee for a vote on Jan. 30 if the House doesn’t act before then, according to documents provided by the governor’s office.
Senate Bill 79 was referred to the House Labor and Industry Committee, but no meeting for that committee to consider the proposal has been announced.
No votes on the legislation have been scheduled, said Mike Straub, a spokesman for House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster County.
The committee would have to approve the measure by Monday in order for it to get to final passage in the full House by the end of the week, under normal legislative rules, Everett said.
“It’s a heavy lift,” Everett said. “That’s probably why the governor’s ultimatum gave us until January.”
The issue of increasing the minimum wage is particularly worrisome to nursing home operators because unlike other businesses, they can’t increase the cost to customers to cope with the change, said Zach Shamberg, PHCA president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, which represents nursing homes, assisted care facilities and personal care homes.
Medicaid pays for about 70 percent of nursing home residents, and the reimbursements from that program won’t increase if the state boosts the minimum wage, he said. Medicaid reimbursements are already only covering about 80 percent of the cost of care for patients, he said.
Even so, his group supports the proposal spelled out in Senate Bill 79 because it takes the overtime rule changes off the table and “it settles the debate for the foreseeable future,” Shamberg said.
Some Democrats in the Senate protested that the increases would be too modest – advocates have been calling for $15 an hour and Wolf had originally asked for $12 an hour. Democratic leaders in the state House support the Senate proposal, said Bill Patton, a spokesman for House Democratic Leader Frank Dermody, D-Allegheny County.
“Thousands of low-paid Pennsylvania workers need a raise they haven’t had in more than a decade. The increased income and spending power will boost the state’s economy and reduce demand on a variety of state and local safety net programs,” Patton said. “House Democrats want the bill to be considered as soon as possible,” he said.