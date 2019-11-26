SHAMOKIN — A wait list opened for Shamokin residents seeking up to $65,000 in no-cost home repairs through a federal program for income-eligible applicants.
City officials plan to apply for a $500,000 housing rehabilitation grant for 2020. There is no cost to homeowners who maintain home residency over a five-year period from the date of signing.
Eligible repairs include structural, roofing, plumbing, electrical, heating/furnace, window replacement, radon and lead-based paint mitigation, and energy-related improvements. Also included are modifications for mobility-impaired residents.
To qualify, applicants must: Own the home or have Life Rights to live in it; meet income qualifications based on household size; be current on local taxes and municipal utility bills; provide proof of homeowner’s insurance; live in the home an additional five years.
Interested residents may call SEDA-COG’s Danielle King at 800-326-9310.