LEWISBURG — The latest free walking tour of the borough, Hidden Lewisburg, begins at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb 7.
Samantha Pearson, executive director of Lewisburg Neighborhoods, said participants are to meet at the borough building, 55 S. Fifth St. The tour will continue to Market Street and into the borough’s north end before meandering towards the Susquehanna River and ending at the lobby of the Lewisburg Hotel. The tour offers insight into lesser-known and often overlooked parts of the community.
This event is the latest in an ongoing series open to the public.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO