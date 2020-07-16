By Justin Strawser
Customers had mixed reactions on Wednesday to Walmart’s announcement that the company would require all customers to wear face coverings upon entry starting next week.
A majority of customers appeared to be wearing masks while entering the Lewisburg location early afternoon while an employee stood outside politely asking each person who wasn’t wearing a mask to do so. The company said the policy will go into effect on Monday to allow time to inform stores and customers.
“I’ll wear a mask to the doctor’s office, that’s about it,” said Gavin Herman, a Snyder County resident, who exited the store not wearing a mask. “I don’t fall for hoaxes ... I’m an American.”
The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said that currently about 65 percent of its more than 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is already some form of government mandate on face coverings.
The retailer also said it will create the role of health ambassador at its Walmart stores and will station them near the entrance to remind customers without masks of its new requirements. These workers, who will be wearing black polo shirts, will receive special training to “help make the process as smooth as possible for customers.”
Store managers at both the Lewisburg and Selinsgrove Walmart locations referred all questions to corporate communications. Company spokesperson Rebecca Thomason said, “We have had our health ambassadors at the entrance of each” of the Valley’s three stores in Lewisburg, Selinsgrove and Coal Township.
Employees were observed asking people to wear masks this week, but customers who refused were not turned away.
“Our Health Ambassadors will receive special de-escalation training to help make the process as smooth as possible for customers,” said Thomason. “They will work with customers who show up without a face covering to try and find a solution. Since it may not be possible for all customers to wear masks, our Ambassadors are also trained on how to best handle exceptions to reduce friction and make the process as easy as possible for everyone. We are also considering what other options can be available when this requirement takes effect on July 20. Our goal is to keep our associates from physical confrontations.”
George and Mary Knapp, of Danville, said they had no problem wearing the masks. They usually go to the Bloomsburg location, where there has been a health ambassador at the front door, but came to Lewisburg for the local farmer’s market.
“I have no objections to it,” said George Knapp. “I don’t mind wearing them.”
Ivy Nicholas, of Muncy, said she works at a restaurant, so she has been wearing masks there and wherever she goes.
“I’m young, but I could be asymptomatic,” she said. “I might not get sick, but I could get other people sick. I wear it out of respect for everyone else.”
Walmart joins a growing list of retailers that have instituted mask mandates throughout their chains. Best Buy, the nation’s largest consumer electronics retailer, announced Tuesday that it will have a mask mandate for its customers at all of its stores. Starbucks announced last week that customers who visit its company-owned café locations in the U.S. will be required to wear face coverings. Both policies were in effect Wednesday.
The moves come as new COVID-19 cases are spiking in many states, particularly Arizona, California, Florida and Texas. Retailers have been challenged with striking a balance between keeping shoppers safe while making them feel comfortable.
Last week, the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA), which represents Walmart, Best Buy and other major chains, publicized a letter it sent to state governors to mandate store customers to wear face coverings. It said the hodgepodge of rules around the country has created confusion for shoppers and that has led to conflict between customers and workers trying to enforce store rules.
The National Governors Association said last week that its members are discussing the letter and others like it from different retail groups.
Social media is full of videos capturing clashes between those who are asked to wear masks and employees who are under orders to make sure people wear them.
Fewer than half of U.S. states require masks in public places, according to the RILA. And only a handful of major retailers including teen clothing chain American Eagle Outfitters has a mask mandate for customers for all of its stores. Costco Wholesale Club was one of the first major retailers to require face coverings for customers at all of its stores. The policy went into effect in early May.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people cover their mouth and nose when around other people to help reduce the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.
“We know some people have differing opinions on this topic,” wrote Dacona Smith, chief operating officer at Walmart U.S. and Lance de la Rosa, chief operating officer at Sam’s Club in a blog posted Wednesday.
“We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the CDC.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.