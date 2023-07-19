Walmart invites entrepreneurs from around the country to pitch their shelf-ready products that are made, grown or assembled in the U.S. to be sold in Walmart or Sam's Club stores or online during its annual open call.
Over the last ten years, open call has provided more than 9,000 opportunities for small and medium businesses to grow with Walmart, with many expanding their U.S. manufacturing footprints and creating new manufacturing jobs in their communities. Walmart is accepting applications until Aug. 18.
For more information, visit https://engage.walmart-jump.com/open-call-2023.