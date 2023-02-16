MILTON — A Milton man is jailed without bail after being on the run since late last year for six active arrest warrants, including various felony and misdemeanor violations.
Rick Waugaman, 35, was captured in a police incident on Wednesday and appeared before Milton District Judge Mike Diehl Thursday morning.
Diehl denied the man bail on a Nov. 17 felony charge of a person not to possess a firearm and a firearm not to be carried with a license.
Waugaman has been wanted by police since that time and was captured after being seen Wednesday, according to authorities.
Police allege on Nov. 17 they were notified Waugaman was inside a home in the borough, and officers said they had two arrest warrants already issued.
Police allegedly were able to retrieve a black and pink Taurus TCP .380 caliber firearm, according to court documents.
Police ran the weapon and discovered it was purchased by someone else other than Waugaman, according to officials.
Waugaman allegedly made suicidal threats and was then transported to Geisinger Medical Center, police said.
Waugaman will now appear before Diehl at a later date for a preliminary hearing on six various cases, including resisting arrest, contempt, terroristic threats, stalking, harassment, flight to avoid apprehension and fleeing or attempting to elude police.