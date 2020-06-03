SUNBURY — Protocols and procedures established at the Northumberland County Jail during the COVID-19 crisis will continue until the state lifts all restrictions, according to Warden Bruce Kovach on Wednesday.
Kovach during Wednesday's public meeting of the prison board via Zoom said no inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 the township facility. Northumberland County remains in the yellow phase of reopening.
"We're going to stay with the precautions we have in effect now until we're no longer under any restrictions whatsoever," said Kovach. "Even with cases going down, there are still cases there. With the easy transmissions, we want to err on the side of safety."
All staff members are screened daily. Inmates are screened for symptoms daily along with temperature checks. If inmates present symptoms or are a new inmate, they are isolated for 14 days, but no inmate has tested positive to date. All visitation is done via video, Kovach said previously.
"We're maintaining isolation procedures put in place at the start of this," said Kovach. "We will maintain that until we can safely return to our normal operations, or what new normal is going forward."
The prison population was brought down to a "more manageable and safer population" by considering the release of non-violent offenders who may have been held on detainers, waiting on bail modification or close to their minimum date for release, said President Judge Charles Saylor, who also serves as the prion board chairman.
The high population in May was 182 inmates while the lowest was 165 inmates. In April, the high population was 252 and the lowest was 170, Kovach said.
The prison board praised Kovach for his efforts.
"With all the things we have to worry about as commissioners here — and I don't want to jinx us — the job you're doing to keep it under control and not have any cases is outstanding," said Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccanto.