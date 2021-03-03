COAL TOWNSHIP — Northumberland County Warden Bruce Kovach said he hopes to have all inmates and staff vaccinated from COVID-19 at the Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township.
At Wednesday's public prison board meeting, Kovach informed board members that he is working with provider Prime Care Medical in order to voluntarily innoculate the jail population, but the details are not worked out yet. He is waiting to hear back on the criteria for corrections as well as potential dates.
"I want it available for our guys," said Kovach. "Some people won't want to take it, but at least we can make it available and try to keep it (the jail) as safe as possible."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists correctional workers as essential non-health cares workers under phase 1B. The CDC reports that "Non-health care essential workers, who hold jobs critical to the continued functioning of society, fall along a continuum of potential occupational risk of exposure to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Frontline essential workers were defined by ACIP as the subset of essential workers likely at highest risk for work-related exposure to SARS-CoV-2 because their work-related duties must be performed on site and involve being in close proximity (
Jurisdictions are encouraged to vaccinate staff and incarcerated/detained persons of correctional or detention facilities at the same time because of their shared increased risk of disease, according to the CDC.
The state Department of Corrections is working with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to inmates and staff. DOC staff and inmates at SCI Laurel Highlands, SCI Waymart and SCI Muncy are in Phase 1A of the vaccination distribution plan because they have been federally designated a long-term care facility, according to the state DOC website.
The total inmate population at NCJ this week is 204: 172 men and 32 women. The total staff is at 66: 59 full-time and one part-time correctional officers, two full-time records officers and four administration.
Two inmates tested positive this week for COVID-19. They are asymptomatic and quarantined until March 16. No staff members have COVID-19, said Kovach.
Kovach credits the lack of cases for the lower payroll costs in February. Overtime for the first two payroll in January was $80,154 compared to the first two payrolls in February being $72,491.
President Judge Charles Saylor, who serves as the prison board chair, said court personnel will not be mandated to receive a vaccine. Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano said the same for county employees.
"It's their own private arrangements," said Saylor.