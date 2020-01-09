SUNBURY — Northumberland County Jail Warden Bruce Kovach successfully petitioned the prison board members on Wednesday to purchase a new vacuum seal machine for inmates.
The $9,345 purchase, approved unanimously by the seven members of the board, requires no taxpayer money. It is paid through the Inmate Trust Fund Account, which is revenue generated from inmate commissary and phone call expenses.
"It will help prevent cross-contamination and loss of property," said Kovach.
When an inmate arrives to be processed, their property right now is stored in a mesh garment bag that is easily accessible. Kovach also said the aroma of one inmate's clothing can affect the clothing of another inmate with the current set up.
"It's not fair to the other inmates who are neat and clean," he said.
The new device is about the size of an office copy machine. The inmate's personal belonging will be placed in the machine and vacuumed sealed for storage, said Kovach.
The Inmate Trust Fund Account must be used for items that benefit the inmates as a whole, said Controller Christopher Grayson.
Commissioner Kymberley Best said this will help curtail untrustworthy employees who might take items such as clothing, wallets, keys, jewelry or other valuables.