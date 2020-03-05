COAL TOWNSHIP — The Northumberland County Jail work release program will be back up and running in the near future, Warden Bruce Kovach.
During a Northumberland County Prison Board meeting at the jail, in Coal Township, on Wednesday, President Judge Charles Saylor, who is also the prison board chairman, asked about the status of the program, which has been inactive since the former jail in Sunbury caught fire and closed in 2015.
Kovach said the prison is just about set to relaunch the program which will allow non-violent inmates the chance at leaving jail during the day and going to work in various communities.
"It was a good program and will be ready to go again soon," Kovach said.
District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said the program is used on a case-by-case basis.
Matulewicz said he could recommend work-release for offenders but ultimately it is up to a judge to issue the order.
Saylor said he had a recent case in which work-release was mentioned and he was happy to hear the program will be resuming.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA