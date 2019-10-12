The week ahead is traditionally the start of fall foliage colors, but above-average temperatures could delay the onset of fall colors, said a meteorologist.
"We had a lot of rain early in the Summer, but it was very dry in late August and all of September," said AccuWeather's David Samuhel. "That dryness and warmer temperatures are likely to make this year's fall colors a little duller. Still, the fall foliage season will be much better than last year, when there was wind and rain and leaves basically fell down by mid-October."
The good news is that this weeks crisp evenings and mild days will help with the onset of the fall foliage colors. "I expect colors this week, and in the northern tier, it is already peak season."
Weather should be cooperative for fall tourist season, he said, "with rain and winds only expected mid-week, next week."
"Fall is one of the River Valley's busiest tourist seasons," said Andrew Miller, executive director, Susquehanna River Valley Visitor's Bureau. And that results from not only fall foliage tours but also a huge number of fall-centered events scheduled this weekend and over the next few weeks."
Fall foliage is a major draw to this area, Miller said. "People can either walk, hike, bicycle, or get into a car and just go through beautiful scenery and take in as much as you want."
R.B. Winter Park, Miller said, "the colors are already starting to change. It's a higher elevation, so the leaves are changing color more now than they are down here in the Valley."
Meanwhile, the northern tier and Tioga County will see a lot of fall foliage watcher traffic this weekend, he predicted.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and National Resources report on fall foliage, some early color has appeared on red and sugar maples in northern Susquehannock State Forest (Potter and McKean counties), according to the DCNR report. A good place to view early fall foliage is along Route 6, the Forestry Dept. Foresters report few changes in the oak-dominated forests of Elk and Cameron counties (Elk State Forest). In Tioga State Forest, New England asters and goldenrod are offering gorgeous colors.
If you want to know more about fall foliage in the Valley and where to find it, MIller said, go to centralpa.org, "where we have created our own fall foliage tours."