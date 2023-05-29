Following an inconsistent climate this winter, an increase in pests, including ants, ticks, mosquitos and termites, may prove to be bothersome to summer outings, according to the National Pest Management Association (NPMA).
“After the weather experienced this winter, I think everyone is excited for some warmer days. However, we’re not the only ones who enjoy these conditions,” said Jim Fredericks, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for NPMA.
“Warmth and moisture will allow termite, tick and mosquito populations to thrive this spring and summer. These pests are a serious concern as they can transmit dangerous diseases and cause structural damage to your home.”
According to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Erickson, cool fronts will keep the temperature near average in June and early July. During this time, an above active storm track is also forecasted.
In late July and August, Erickson said he expects fewer storms, higher temperatures and a possible late season heat wave.
The NPMA projects a delay in the peak of pest season due to the cool start to spring, and an expected warm, rainy summer.
A warmer climate, following April and May showers, will result in swarms of termites, according to the NPMA Bug Barometer. Wet summer conditions may result in an increase in tick and mosquito activity as well as drive ants indoors.
Pathogen-carrying ticks are a concern for many heading outdoors this summer. The most common disease resulting from tick bites is Lyme Disease.
Experts at the Penn State Extension are observing Lyme Disease Awareness Month this May. They hope to help people avoid tick bites and the disease that sometimes follow.
Emily Struckhoff, education program specialist in vector-borne disease, said we are currently in the first of two activity peaks throughout the year. The second will occur in the fall.
"These are the peaks, but ticks can be active and looking for a host whenever the temperature is above 40 degrees," Struckhoff said.
Lyme disease is transmitted through ticks and comes from bacteria they pick up from animals they feed on, most commonly white-footed mice, according to Struckhoff.
"Often times, people can contract Lyme Disease without being aware they were bitten by a tick," Dr. Stanley Martin, who specializes in infectious diseases at Geisinger, said. "The first symptom is often the bullseye rash. Some patients don’t get that at all, or it is so light that it gets missed."
The symptoms that typically follow include mild flu-like symptoms: low-grade fever, body aches, headaches, etc. The disease is typically curable in 10-14 days with antibiotics.
Anaplasmosis is another disease ticks might carry. In fact, Martin said as many as 20 percent of people can get both diseases at the same time.
"With anaplasmosis, patients can have continued high fevers and feel very unwell," Martin said. "It also responds to antibiotics and patients get better very quickly."
Babesiosis is a lesser known disease transmitted by ticks. Martin described it as the "American version of Miliaria." The rarest of the three diseases, babesiosis can also be treated by antibiotics.
"Once transmitted to a person, it causes red blood cells to break down," Martin said. "As they break down, a person can become anemic and short of breath. They often have fevers as well."
Though experts know the disease is rare, they do not have precise numbers on babesiosis in Pennsylvania, Struckhoff said.
"Because it’s caused by the same species, it is pretty common in similar areas as Lyme Disease," she said. "In Pennsylvania, we don’t have great data on the disease."
All of these tick-carried diseases can be prevented through precautionary measures. "Wear long pants, long socks and tuck your pants into your socks; anything that limits ticks' access to skin," Struckhoff said. "You can also use insect repellent."
Fredericks recommends an EPA-registered bug repellent containing at least 20 percent DEET.
"Tick checks" are also important after outdoor activities as a tick must be attached for at least 24 hours for bacteria to spread, Struckhoff said.
"They can attach anywhere, but prefer more covered areas: hair, behind the ears, under arms, etc." she said. "If you find one, remove it asap using tweezers or a tick removal tool."