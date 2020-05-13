A warrant has been issued by Watsontown Police for a Watsontown woman who is charged with a felony count of strangulation, and misdemeanor counts of simple assault, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The charges, police said, concern Lokey Rymshaw, 24, and an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred in Watsontown on May 11. Rymshaw assaulted the victim and then fled prior to police arriving, court documents said.
The charges were filed at and arrest warrant issued by the office of District Judge Michael I. Diehl, Milton.
— RICK DANDES