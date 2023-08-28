TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run School District Board at Monday night's meeting approved four contract bids totaling more than $1.2 million for construction work on a junior/senior high school kitchen-cafeteria.
The money will come out of the district's capital projects construction fund.
With the opening of the new elementary school, the former middle and high school is now a junior/senior high school that accommodates grades 7-12. That transition has warranted a reconstruction of the kitchen cafeteria.
For general construction, T-Ross Brothers Construction, of Montandon, was the low bidder among five bids. T-Ross won the contract at $684,000. The other bids were: Hepco Construction, of Selinsgrove, $779,900; Gray Builders, Danville, $785,000; Zartman Construction, Northumberland, $847,000; and CB Constructions, Dover $939,000.
Silvertip Inc. of Lewisburg was the only bidder ($191,600) for the mechanical construction contract, and the lone bidder on the plumbing contract ($148,200).
The electrical construction contract was awarded to Leece Electric, of Williamsport, the only bidder ($246,350).
In another action item, the board approved Tiffany Foreman, ReMax real estate agent, to list the former Turbotville Elementary School.
Mental health
Three items on the agenda addressed student and staff mental health.
Junior/senior high school counselor Yami Melton asked the board for permission to bring her trained dog into the school, once or twice a week, because she has found that having a "therapy dog" there does relieve stressful situations. Admitting that some students might not feel comfortable with a therapy dog around during a session with the counselor, Melton said that having a dog there was an option, "and not forced upon a student."
Charlie the Spaniard will be at the school for three sessions, two with students, and then a night session for the public.
Similarly, a Sept. 19 event called Rachel's Challenge will also confront mental health issues in three meetings, two with students, and a 6 p.m. meeting at the high school that will be open to parents and the public.
The challenge stems from the tragedy at Columbine. Rachel was one of the students killed and her parents started what has become a nationwide discussion about mental health and safety.
At the end of the meeting, Superintendent Thor Edmiston addressed traffic issues the first three days of school.
"There was some congestion on day one as hundreds of parents chose to drive their children to school rather than use a school bus," he said. "Things got considerably better day 2.
A resident, Logan Fike, said young children who walked between cars in the parking lot posed a potential accident.