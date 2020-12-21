TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run School District board at Monday night's meeting approved a return to school option immediately into the New Year that would have students doing remote learning Jan 4-6, and then return to in-person school that Thursday and Friday.
The week after that, the hybrid option would resume, with students doing virtual learning on Mondays, followed by alternating in-person attendance the rest of the week.
Superintendent Alan Hack noted that the idea behind remote learning for Jan. 4-6 had to do with being cautious after a holiday — he made reference to the uptick in COVID positives in the area after Thanksgiving.
Proceeding with caution, Hack said that data on incidents of COVID would be the framework for moving forward, but that the hybrid model of in-person and remote learning was the best and safest option for both students and staff.
The other major approval in the meeting was in favor of the proposed preliminary budget of $24,866,029 for school year 2021-22.
That is a total increase over the 2020-2021 budget is $908,242, or 3.7 percent over the previous year.
With expected revenue at $24,057,780, an increase of $501,908 compared to 2020-2021.
With no tax increase, that would result in a $808,491 deficit, Schaeffer noted — or a deficit of $493,937 with a tax increase.
The proposed preliminary budget includes no cut in programming.
"We are continuing to build the budget for 2021-22," said Superintendent Alan Hack. "There are still plenty of assumptions that are included in the budget at this point. We have gone through almost six months of the fiscal year, and as we gather more and more information relative to what our tax collection rate is, we'll have a better idea of where we are at on the revenue side."
Board secretary Joyce Schaeffer offered some details on the proposed preliminary budget.
Salaries, for example, are projected at $10,086, 274 in 2021-22, an increase of $207,537. Part of the reason for the increase is a budget for a new position and a half, Schaeffer said.
Insurance costs will be $2,536,716, an increase of $27,773, Schaeffer said. That includes healthcare, dental, and life insurance, she said.
Hack added that the district had received $180,000 from the state, which had to be spent on PPE, cleaning supplies, and some of the technology. That money had to be spent by October.