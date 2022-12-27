Editor’s note: The Daily Item will recognize people who have made a difference in the Valley in 2022 this week. This is the third part in the series.
DANVILLE — All teachers make a difference every day in the lives of their students, but some educators go the extra mile and make a difference in the communities surrounding them.
So it is with Rebecca (Becky) Perruquet, the community schools coordinator at the Warrior Run School District.
“Becky epitomizes the definition of making a difference,” said Alan Hack, former superintendent of the Warrior Run District, and currently Chief Academic Officer of the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit.
“Becky will go out of her way to ensure that students and their families have what they need,” Hack said. “She has assisted families in finding food, lodging, transportation to appointments, and access to services.”
Before her present assignment at Warrior Run, she taught preschool and kindergarten in Danville.
From there, Perruquet said, “I became an administrator at Warrior Run.”
She was the elementary school and middle school principal in the district before becoming the community schools coordinator.
“I like my job very much,” Perruquet said. “Every day is different. When you know where your students come from you learn the expectations, and you can really help them academically and emotionally.”
Perruquet’s job as community coordinator, she said, “is to remove all the barriers that can cause people to not be successful. That means working with families and helping them. I’ve met so many people, also through the United Way and their help for families. I can’t do a lot of what I do without them. They are a wealth of knowledge.”
“We want children to run to school and not run out of school,” she said. “I want to help with that and it often centers on the family life. If a student’s family is happy, very often they are too.”
Schools have to be a safe haven for children, Perruquet said. “If there is anything I can do to make that happen, then that’s what I want to do.”