TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run School District Superintendent Alan Hack recommended to extend the Thanksgiving break for students by one day, Dec. 1, followed by virtual remote learning the rest of the week, until Dec. 4.
Those recommendations were unanimously approved by the district school board at Monday night's meeting.
"On the fourth," Hack said, "we'll make a determination about what to do going forward."
The decision also includes all in-person interactions until Dec. 4, such as sports practices, Hack said.
"We have been very closely monitoring case counts from a state, county, and district level. We update them every day. We track active cases," he said.
He lauded the district's school nurses who were tracking any symptom-positive cases in families and students who might be symptomatic.
Hack noted the increase in cases across the country and state — also staff members in the district. "We have been fortunate to not have to quarantine any other staff members or students. This means any transmissions are not happening in our schools, which has been our goal from the onset.
"We are seeing a lot more students and staff members who are out because of developing COVID-like symptoms," Hack explained.
The decision to go virtual lies in part because of people traveling over the holiday — even though state officials have urged people to not do so.
"It would be rather foolish to think that everyone is going to stay home and not see families," he said. "That has led us to have concerns about what next week might look like post-return from Thanksgiving break."
The last thing Hack would want to do, he said, is to decide today to continue in-person learning next week, but then have to make the decision over the weekend to go remote because someone has become symptomatic.
Better to be proactive, he said — hence the recommendation to go virtual next week.
"We believe that this gives us the ability to be flexible, and if we do not see symptoms developing or exposures over the break," he said, "our goal would be to have our students return in person Monday, Dec. 7."
The decision will impact sports teams as well, said district athletic director Nathan Butler.
Butler told the board how student athletes were adhering to mask mandates.
"If you think walking up and down stairs wearing a mask is tiring, you should try wrestling with a mask. Or playing basketball with a mask," Butler said.
Butler also noted the new spectator recommendations: 10 percent capacity instead of 20 percent. "That means in the case of our gym capacity, we could have 75 spectators, distributing one ticket per player instead of the usual two."
Hack told Butler that practices should be suspended until Dec. 4 as well, "at which point we'll see where we're at."