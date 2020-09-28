TURBOTVILLE — Ticket allocation for football games, both home and away, will be increased to two tickets for every participant student — players, band, and cheerleaders, beginning this week, said Warrior Run Schools Superintendent Alan Hack, at a Monday night school board meeting held virtually via Zoom.
The decision, he said, was made after observing last week's home game. "From my perspective, everything went well on Friday night," Hack said. "There was a very efficient process of getting in. For the most part everyone was socially distant on the bleachers. We had the capacity to handle the number of folks there."
A significant amount of the one-hour meeting was spent on a possible pilot program — COVID 19 and Distancing Analytics — involving distancing sensors.
"We have the social distancing guidelines, the sanitation rules, but right now, nobody has a way to gather data that actually defends if we are doing the right thing," said presenter Greg Alico. "We can observe visually, but there is no data to support how many times a student comes within six feet of another student."
The program would be free, he said, and would involve placing camera sensors at various locations.
Several board members, including board chair Doug Whitmoyer, wondered if the program would intrude on student identities.
Alico said no, and explained that the technology is just for gathering distancing data.
The board agreed to move forward, conditionally, pending more investigation into the details of how it worked.
"We want to make sure that people know we are not recording faces," Whitmoyer said.