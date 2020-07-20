TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run School District Superintendent Alan Hack presented a district reopening health and safety plan at a special Monday night meeting. The plan involves social distancing, wearing masks, and staggered daily schedules during a five-day school week, as the most viable option for returning students.
The virtual two-hour special meeting had 140 attendees on the Zoom online platform.
Hack and several committees numbering about 75 people opted not to have a schedule where there would be in-person schooling only a few days a week, and online for the others.
In short, said Hack, when we are in the "green zone", we want to bring students back who want to be here.
"Under a yellow zone scenario, we are looking to limit the number of students in our building," he said.
Online learning would either be real-time ... or much more flexible in that situation, Hack said.
Every student will be issued their own Chromebook.
The plan was explained in detail and included classroom safety, transportation, and even meal-time safety precautions.
There are other options available to students, such as the Warrior Run Cyberschool, and homeschooling, Hack noted. "But we do believe that the best thing for students is in-person learning, here at Warrior Run."
Hack and Teresa Batholomew, director of educational programming, explained the pros and cons of each option.
But the key to the entire program was being aware of health protocols, sanitizing, wearing masks ... and if someone is sick, Bartholomew said, "stay home."
Within the classroom setting, seats have been distanced by six feet (in most classrooms, where there is space to do so); in those cases, students do not have to wear masks. If the physical layout of a classroom cannot provide for the 6-ft. distancing, then masks need to be worn.
In closing, Hack said the Health and Safety reopening plan, a 44-page document, would be available on the district's website. Comments on the plan will be taken until voting on the plan at another special meeting, July 27. The Zoom meeting was also recorded and is available for viewing on the district website.
"I know it's not a long time and a lot for people to digest," he noted. "But Aug. 20 (first day of school) is only four weeks away and we need to know how many students are planning to attend in person, so we can draft out schedules."
Even after the vote next week, Hack said the situation is fluid.
"Whatever decision is made," Hack said. "Things could change between now and Aug. 20."