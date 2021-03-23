TURBOTVILLE — A "small groundbreaking ceremony" for the new Warrior Run School District elementary school and stadium upgrade has been rescheduled to next Tuesday, 1 p.m. at the high school softball field, said Superintendent Alan Hack at Monday night's board meeting.
The groundbreaking was originally scheduled for this Friday, but with rain in the forecast, Hack opted to move the date to next week.
The ceremony has only preceded once all the necessary bids, permits, approvals, and contracts were received by the district.
Board members also approved a bond issue size at $12 million, a number suggested by district advisor Jaime Doyle, of Public Financial Management.
"The maximum the district will be borrowing is $9.95 million," Hack said.
"The [stock] market is coming back in our direction," Doyle said. "The bond should provide almost $10 million to go towards your project."
Doyle explained that the amount of the bond issue is "more than we intend to borrow. We will never borrow more than $10 million." The resolution the board approved, for $12 million, Doyle said, "gives us the flexibility to resize, based on the winning bid, in order to get the debt service structure that we are looking to achieve."
Once the bonds are priced, and closed, the district will file the proceedings with the Department of Community and Economic Development to let them know what the final pricing
This financing is the last in a series of financings for the public school, which has an estimated total maximum cost of $41.9 million; cost of the construction is an estimated $28.8 million.
Besides the elementary school, money raised will cover facade improvements.
Invited to the ceremony are past board members who were intrumental in moving the project forward during the 10 years it has taken to get to this date.