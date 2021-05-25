TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run School Board passed a final 2021-22 school year budget of $24.8 million at Monday night’s meeting.
Expenditures for the school year are $24.55 million; revenue fund balance will make up the difference, said Superintendent Alan Hack.
Property owners in Union, Northumberland, and Montour counties will all see slight tax increases. The Warrior Run School District includes areas in three counties.
Rates are based on assessed property values in each county.
Property owners in Union County will see a 3.9 percent increase, or about a $40.28 increase.
Northumberland County property owners will see a 3.26 percent increase, or an increase of $69.99.
Property owners from Montour County will see a 3.2 percent or $56.89 increase.